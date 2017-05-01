BET Experience 2017!

See Kylie Jenner's Intense Met Gala Gown

She went solo but the gown was stunning.

Published 3 hours ago

Well, it's the first Monday in May and the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew is rumored to be attending tonight's notorious Met Gala but the first to arrive of the clan, was the youngest, Kylie

Last year marked her first Met Gala so now that she's no longer a virgin, Kylie went for it in the gown, wearing Versace, which is a new designer for her since she has previously appeared in Balmain campaigns and frequently wears Givenchy. 

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images)

 

As you can see, this gown is not for the faint of heart. It's made of chainmail and is semi-sheer with a ton of embellishments. We are willing to bet that it's also pretty heavy. The fringe sleeves are a beautiful detail and she was all smiles when she walked the carpet. 

She also opted for her blonde bob wig and what you do know, no Tyga! 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

