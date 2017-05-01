See Kylie Jenner's Intense Met Gala Gown

Well, it's the first Monday in May and the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew is rumored to be attending tonight's notorious Met Gala but the first to arrive of the clan, was the youngest, Kylie.

Last year marked her first Met Gala so now that she's no longer a virgin, Kylie went for it in the gown, wearing Versace, which is a new designer for her since she has previously appeared in Balmain campaigns and frequently wears Givenchy.