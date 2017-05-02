Mary J. Blige's MET Gala Pixie Took 3.5 Hours

2107 is making out to be the year of the blonde pixie. Mary J.Blige is the latest star to sport the 'do, which she debuted on the red carpet at this year’s MET Gala. Mary joins Zoe Kravitz, Katy Perry and a long list of other celebs who recently underwent the big chop.

For such a momentous change, the R&B singer entrusted celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble with her locks. Kim is responsible for coifs of so many big names, even making an appearance on last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaching Kim Kardashian how to braid North West’s hair. The hair guru did not disappoint when it came to Mary’s pixie debut.