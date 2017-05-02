Rihanna's Met Gala After-Party Look Was a Pajama Shirt

A wise man once said, "After the party, it's the after-party." Rihanna, basking in the glory from outright winning the Met Gala, changed into a decidedly comfy look prior to heading to 1 Oak in NYC last night: pajamas.

The look, an oversize, silky PJ top adorned with coral feather cuffs, was fastened with not one but two snakeskin belts and was rounded out with feathery high heels and Gucci sunglasses . This outfit is dramatic in its own right, but somehow manages to pale in comparison to her look from only hours before, in which she wore a Comme des Garcons number from 2016, contrary to an account from E!'s "fashion expert."

The Met Gala is a group assignment and Rihanna is carrying the whole team pic.twitter.com/s3ro4dfrdg

There are two rules for the Met Gala. It's simple, really.

Stick to the damn theme. Go big or go home.

Seemingly, the rest of the attendees did not get the memo. (Most of them faltered when it came to rule No. 1.) Thus, Rihanna, arriving toward the end of the white carpet festivities, rightfully won the evening.