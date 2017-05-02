Rihanna's Met Gala After-Party Look Was a Pajama Shirt

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
A wise man once said, "After the party, it's the after-party." Rihanna, basking in the glory from outright winning the Met Gala, changed into a decidedly comfy look prior to heading to 1 Oak in NYC last night: pajamas.
The look, an oversize, silky PJ top adorned with coral feather cuffs, was fastened with not one but two snakeskin belts and was rounded out with feathery high heels and Gucci sunglasses. This outfit is dramatic in its own right, but somehow manages to pale in comparison to her look from only hours before, in which she wore a Comme des Garcons number from 2016, contrary to an account from E!'s "fashion expert."
There are two rules for the Met Gala. It's simple, really.
Seemingly, the rest of the attendees did not get the memo. (Most of them faltered when it came to rule No. 1.) Thus, Rihanna, arriving toward the end of the white carpet festivities, rightfully won the evening.
In Riri we trust. Better luck next time, Met Gala attendees.
(Photo: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS