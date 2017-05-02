See Ruth Negga Rocking Cornrows at the MET Gala

On last night's white carpet at the Met Gala, plently of folks were a little boring played it safe, and maybe took some L's in the court of fashion. Someone who did neither of those things is the lovely Ruth Negga, who injected some Black culture into the night's theme, which was honoring famed Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her work at Comme des Garcons.

The Irish actress arrived on the arm of Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, no big deal! (Designers are told which celeb dates to pick, per Ms. Anna Wintour — ever heard of her?) Her braids elevated the elegance factor of her column-like couture gown — and took the look to new heights, aka interesting ones. This is a new carpet lewk for Negga, who has showed face at a ton of events with classic finger waves in her pixie-cut hair. Showing up to fashion's most prized event with braids puts the elegance and versatility of Black hair on full display.

This move is good PR for Valentino, as the house came under fire in 2015 for its show that was based on "wild Africa." The show cast a vast majority of white models, and then proceeded to style their hair in cornrows. Reminder, white fashion designers: cultural appropriation is never en vogue!

Negga's surprise hairdo was a welcome change on the carpet, among a sea of people who did not quite get it. Proof that cornrows and couture are a match made in sartorial heaven. You're on our best-dressed list, Ruth.