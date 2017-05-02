See How Serena Williams Got Her Met Gala Hair for $13.97

While Serena Williams has been showing off her baby bump via social media the past two weeks or so, she used last night’s Met Gala to officially make her bump debut. The mama-to-be werked all her angles in an emerald Versace gown. The tennis champ had that pregnancy glow as she posed alongside her fiancé, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian .

Also notable was Serena’s slicked-back hairstyle on the red carpet. It was created by hairstylist to the stars Ursula Stephens using only Suave and Dove products.

“Serena was wearing a classic tonight... Versace! When I saw the sketch, I thought it was so glamorous, and I wanted to make sure her hair didn’t compete with her stunning dress or jewelry. I wanted to push the bar with Serena, but I also wanted her to feel comfortable and gorgeous by giving her a classic, yet chic look to compliment her gown,” explained Ursula.

Here's Ursula's Step-By-Step Guide to Getting Serena's Slicked Hairstyle:

1. To prep, I ran my fingers through Serena’s hair using Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Weightless Blow Dry Spray ($4.99) and began blow drying using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399) (aka my dream dryer!) to prevent heat damage and protect natural shine.

2. Once her hair was completely dry, I used a flat iron to make her hair pin-straight, curving the iron to flip it out slightly at the ends.

3. Next, I brushed her hair back and spritzed it with Dove Style+Care Non-Aerosol Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.99) to enhance her hair’s natural shine. If needed, you can secure the hair behind the ear using bobby pins to avoid any movement.

4. I finished the look by applying Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Anti-Humidity Spray ($3.99) throughout her hair along with a light pomade to her ends for long-lasting hold.