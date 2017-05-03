BET Experience 2017!

See The One Thing J.Lo, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian All Use to Beat Their Face

It's not cheap but it's worth it.

Published 1 minute ago

Every year the MET Gala serves up the boldest fashions worn by our favorite celebs, and equally bold glam. This year was no different and there was one beauty tool at the top of everyone’s list. Jennifer Lopez’s, Rihanna’s and Kim Kardashian’s makeup looks all had one thing in common—Artis. The elite line of makeup brushes was the ultimate glam must-have of the night. While each of these star’s rocked a very different beat  down the red carpet, they all had the super smooth coverage that only Artis’ professional grade brushes can get. While these brushes are on the pricer side, we don't need a further endoresement than just looking at their flawless makeup so we are sold. 

See how to get the look with Artis below.

Jennifer Lopez
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Get the Look:

Rihanna
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Get the Look:

Kim Kardahian
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Get the Look:

A post shared by Artis Brush (@artisbrush) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photos from left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

