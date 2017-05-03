Jhené Aiko Is Officially a Shoe Designer

Known for her neo soul swag and unflitered lyrics, it's no surprise that the super stylish Jhené Aiko has made her way into fashion design. Aiko originially linked up with Teva in 2014 after wearing thier "Hurricane" sandal during a hiking trip in Hawaii. After tagging the brand on Instagram, Jhené scored a collaboration deal and together they produced three styles that drew inspiration from her infatuation with colorful handwoven friendship bracelets.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles native announced she is releasing her second wave of sandals with Teva. Check out the shoes you'll probably be shopping this summer: