See Mariah Carey's Leather-and-Chain Party Dress

Mariah Carey must have been in the mood to shake it off (as in the haters) last night in LA when she attended her own MC Records Launch Party with ex-husband Nick Cannon because she was giving us life!
Leaving little to the imagination, the 47-year-old diva stepped out on the town wearing a skin-tight black leather mini dress split up the side with embellished, shimmery chains.
Equipped with her signature diamonds around her neck, bracelets and matching earrings, along with a pair of strappy heels, the glam star had many ogling at the mother of twins.
MC steered clear of a wardrobe malfunction by wearing flesh-toned netting under the chains. Aha, you thought you were getting bare skin.
Heads everywhere were turning for this amazing look.
Mariah looks ready to have everyone obsessed with her style this spring/summer. We're not sure if this trend is for everyone, but for MC, it's everything.
(Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic)
