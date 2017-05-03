See Zendaya and Rihanna's Adorable Black Girl Magic Moment After the MET Gala

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
It's said that girls do not dress for boys, they dress for girls. And we have to say, from personal experience, there is no better compliment than a fellow woman acknowledging your swag. Even though celebrities have way different lives than us normies, it would seem like the girl-on-girl compliment is just as big of a deal to them as it is to us. Zendaya proved this last night, after realizing that Literally Everyone's Idol, Rihanna, posted a pic of her on the gram. The caption? "Brown goddess." Zendaya appropriately freaked, as seen below.
"I never thought a post would mean so much to me," Daya said in the video. The photo featured her Met Gala look, in which she wore a tropical print Dolce & Gabbana gown which looked lovely juxtaposed by her natural hair. We love seeing women uplift other women — especially those in power. This is a #BlackGirlMagic advent for the books.
Real recognizes real!
(Photo from left: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS