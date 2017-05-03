BET Experience 2017!

See Zendaya and Rihanna's Adorable Black Girl Magic Moment After the MET Gala

Real recognizes real.

It's said that girls do not dress for boys, they dress for girls. And we have to say, from personal experience, there is no better compliment than a fellow woman acknowledging your swag. Even though celebrities have way different lives than us normies, it would seem like the girl-on-girl compliment is just as big of a deal to them as it is to us. Zendaya proved this last night, after realizing that Literally Everyone's Idol, Rihanna, posted a pic of her on the gram. The caption? "Brown goddess." Zendaya appropriately freaked, as seen below.

"I never thought a post would mean so much to me," Daya said in the video. The photo featured her Met Gala look, in which she wore a tropical print Dolce & Gabbana gown which looked lovely juxtaposed by her natural hair. We love seeing women uplift other women — especially those in power. This is a #BlackGirlMagic advent for the books. 

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo from left: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

