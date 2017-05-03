See Zendaya and Rihanna's Adorable Black Girl Magic Moment After the MET Gala

It's said that girls do not dress for boys, they dress for girls. And we have to say, from personal experience, there is no better compliment than a fellow woman acknowledging your swag. Even though celebrities have way different lives than us normies, it would seem like the girl-on-girl compliment is just as big of a deal to them as it is to us. Zendaya proved this last night, after realizing that Literally Everyone's Idol, Rihanna, posted a pic of her on the gram. The caption? "Brown goddess." Zendaya appropriately freaked, as seen below.