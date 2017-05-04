Beyoncé Celebrates Lemonade Anniversary With Limited Edition Goodies

After celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Lemonade album in April, Beyoncé is wasting no time in filling our cups and quenching our thirst for all things her because she just dropped all-new swag on her website .

We all know that Queen B’s sixth studio album was more than a hit, it was a movement, and with the announcement of this Collector's Edition How To Make Lemonade Box Set on sale for pre-order, everyone is in Formation to have a piece of HERstory.

The limited edition box set retailing at $300 is estimated to ship this summer and features a 600+ page collector’s edition hardcover coffee table book with never-before-seen images and themes of the making of Lemonade, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads. Bey even shared personal writing and lyrics!

Don’t have a huge budget to hold a piece of herstory? Or just want something wearable? No worries, BeyHive! The queen has you covered with some Lemonade chic clothing and accessories!