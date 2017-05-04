This New UK Braid Bar Does Cornrows That They Named 'The Kylie'

Another day, another egregious example of cultural appropriation. A new service called Braid Bar attempts to reinvent the wheel by offering a hair service that creates braided styles. The vast majority of styles on Braid Bar's website are named after and modeled by white women. It's curiously located in London's ritzy Selfridges, but perhaps a department store provides sufficient isolation for people to make otherwise inadvisable choices.

This business must be a big deal in the U.K. judging by how it got the celeb spawn treatment. Above, you can see Stella Jones, daughter of the Clash's Mick Jones, on the left and Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss's daughter, on the right. It's Lila Grace's first ever modeling job, so you know her mom vetted this one because she could've gotten whatever gig she wanted. This is an alarming way to start in the modeling world, and thanks to the advent of the internet, these images won't soon fade away.

Here's your daily reminder that cultural appropriation is never in style!