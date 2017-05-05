Chrissy Teigen Admits to Receiving Extensive Plastic Surgery Procedures

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Chrissy Teigen always keeps it 100, but today she took her penchant for honesty to a whole 'nother level. In an interview with Byrdie, she revealed she's had extensive plastic surgery. "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she said, pointing to her forehead, nose and lips. "Fake, fake, fake."
We are shook from this revelation, TBH. Sure, we speculate that plenty of stars have had a nip and tuck, but they are usually so reluctant to come clean that it almost seems if they don't address it, maybe the accusation will fade away, like Lil' Kim's original skin tone, maybe.
Chrissy, however, is "not shy talking about that sort of thing," asserting that she has "no regrets." The weirdest procedure she's ever gotten? "I had my armpit sucked out." Damn, girl. Sounds painful. Teigen says the procedure "added two inches of length to my arms."
Gotta hand it to Chrissy for spilling the beans. It's actually harmful for celebs to play it off like they came out of the womb that hot by creating outlandish expectations for normal humans.
Will Chrissy start a new trend by disclosing her procedures? Only time will tell.
