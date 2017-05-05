Chrissy Teigen Admits to Receiving Extensive Plastic Surgery Procedures

Chrissy Teigen always keeps it 100, but today she took her penchant for honesty to a whole 'nother level. In an interview with Byrdie, she revealed she's had extensive plastic surgery. "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," she said, pointing to her forehead, nose and lips. "Fake, fake, fake."

We are shook from this revelation, TBH. Sure, we speculate that plenty of stars have had a nip and tuck, but they are usually so reluctant to come clean that it almost seems if they don't address it, maybe the accusation will fade away, like Lil' Kim's original skin tone, maybe.