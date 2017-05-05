BET Experience 2017!

See the Affordable Sunnies Rihanna Can't Stop Wearing

Raen makes the white glasses the bad gal loves.

Shades always seem to add just enough pizazz to your look to make it pop and Rihanna has been loving her RAEN X Luxury Wig pair. The award winning singer, who by no means ever holds back fashion wise, has been seen all over NY and LA in the California based brand's retro frame. And for someone who never has to wear the same thing twice, this must mean she really loves them. 

What better way to start the summer than with a fresh pair of peroxide shades? At $150, the price is a little tick above "affordable," but when you really think about it, it's an investment into becoming the bad b***h you were always meant to be. Just like Riri. 

