Surprise!: The Anticipated Kimye's Kids Line Will Drop Today

If you follow Ms. Kimberly Noel Kardashian-West's social media movements as closely as we do, you'd know that she's been teasing a kids line for quite some time now. This new endeavor puts Kim in a creative role for the first time we can remember and we're looking forward to what kids clothes look like through Mr. and Mrs. West's eyes. Or through North's eyes, more specifically, as Kim has also emphasized what a large role the toddler has played in everything from inspiration to color scheme to styles.

The collection will drop today at 3 p.m. EST at thekidssupply.com. Now, when it comes to Kardashian-related drops, we notice that the fam usually teases the product in question way ahead of its release. In this case, their tiny tots have likely been modeling the merch. Let's take a look at what this line, which we have little information about, might look like according to the evidence.