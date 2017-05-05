See Paris Jackson's Big New Job With Mahershala Ali

When Paris Jackson landed her first cover on Rolling Stone earlier this year, people were skeptical : Had she earned such an honor? Welp, joke is on all her haters because the bona fide model is rumored to have signed a seven-figure contract with Calvin Klein. If true, she'll follow in the footsteps of Jourdan Dunn and the cast of Moonlight , who have all graced Calvin campaigns.

CK has yet to confirm, but if this past week's MET Gala was any indication, it looks like these rumors are not actually so outlandish. The evidence? Raf Simons, CK's creative director, took Jackson as his date, and she wore a CK gown to the event, as seen above. Raf is not about the bullsh*t and, for the most part, has a conservative yet unique approach to his craft. For CK's most recent underwear campaign, he cast Rashida Jones and Lauren Hutton (who is 73 years old). Neither of these ladies are known for their overt sexuality, a play most brands try to inject into their lingerie campaigns. Yes, sex sells... but it can also come off as lazy and tired. With a cosign from Raf, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Jackson makes a splash on next season's biggest runways.

We can't wait to see what CK and Paris are cooking up.