See Quavo's Diamond Pendant of Quavo Holding Ratatouille

Quavo from the “Bad & Boujee” trio Migos is infamous for rocking ridiculous iced-out chains. Just last month at Coachella he showed us his $35,000 rose gold chain with a Napoleon pendant that reads “Dat Way” covered in over 300 diamonds. While his band mate Offset wore an insane pendant that was worth over 100k, Migos is now pretty much solidified as jewelry mavens of the rap world.

Migos made history at the MET on Monday by being the first rap group to ever perform. For the occasion, Quavo wore an insane compilation of chains and diamonds, one in particular custom made for him by one of the dopiest jewelers in the game right now, Elliot Avianne.

From a distance, the pendant looks like a flawless albeit large bright diamond, but when you take a closer look, the iced out pendant is actually of him... in a chef hat... holding Ratatouille, as in the Disney cartoon.

If you, like me, are curious to know why a cooking rat, I did some research. He refers to himself as “Quavo Ratatouille” playing with pots & pans during the “Bad & Boujee” verse, so that makes sense (I think).

But now you know it’s waaaaay more serious than a lyric!