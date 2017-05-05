Beyoncé's Rep Had to Release a Statement Over Her Pregnancy Lips

Beyoncé ’s lips are blowing up on the internet, quite literally. The superstar posted a montage of photos on Instagram yesterday that show off a more luscious than usual pout. Social media is buzzing trying to figure out if Bey had lip injections or fillers, but guess what guys? During pregnancy, everything swells, everything . Moms-to-be often notice that their body parts are morphing, and not just their bellies. Swelling can happen in multiple places. Anything from swollen feet or noses, or in Bey’s case — lips.

Nevertheless, the comments section under her post was filled with commenters speculating the whether Mrs. Carter had some work done or is just experiencing some prenatal symptoms.

But like the Queen she is, she’s not bothered one bit, because she followed up with another post that highlighted her new pout. Rocking a shirt from ASOS (which LOL is already sold out), she posted a closeup of her lips, highlighting the fact that yes, she is indeed PREGGERS.

The controversy though had someone on her team boiling. Her rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, released a statement yesterday to Gossip Cop slamming the rumors and the haters that are accusing Bey of altering her lips. She felt compelled to come forward because bullying women for their appearance is never cool, but it is especially lame when the subject is pregnant.

She said, "What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things? But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time. You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” she concluded.

“You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some."