Meek Mill Says He's Starting a Trend With His New Custom Chain

Taking to Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper showed off his new chain , sharing that the inspiration for the piece is for him to honor the life and memory of his friend and collaborator, Lil Snupe .

In celebration of his 30th birthday, Meek Mill has added to his jewelry collection, but the meaning behind his new piece is much deeper than simply just treating himself.

"Never forget about my n***a just because he's gone!!!" Meek captioned the video, with the clip showing off the details of the brand new chain. His hashtags also stated that the rapper feels as though the homage piece is going to start a new trend.

The custom piece, which was created by Philadelphia's Joe the Jeweler, features an image of Lil Snupe surrounded by diamonds, with the late rapper's portrait in front of a gold background. The back of the gold pendant also features the engraving, "RIP LIL SNUPE 6/13/1995 6/20/2013."

Lil Snupe was signed to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers label when he was tragically gunned down in 2013, with reports stating that the 18-year-old was allegedly murdered due to a dispute over video games.

Take a look at Meek Mill paying tribute to his slain protégé in the clip below.