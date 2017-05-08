Ayesha Curry Will Open New Restaurant in San Francisco

Ayesha Curry is cooking up something — quite literally. The mom of two is set to open a new restaurant in San Francisco called International Smoke this fall. This is the latest development in Ayesha's ever-expanding food empire.

International Smoke will serve "lighter" barbecue including St. Louis pork ribs, Singapore-style black pepper barbecue lobster, slow-cooked char sui pork shoulder and spicy merguez sausage served with purple potato salad, braised mustard greens and onion rings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry's other foodie endeavors include her own Food Network show, a meal-kit delivery service called Homemade, and a cookbook. She even previously tried her hand in the restaurateur world — with great success. Last year she opened the temporary restaurant called Mina Test Kitchen. It was meant to last for three months, but thanks to publicity from Steph Curry, her husband, and even Drake, Mina Test Kitchen was open for a full six months.

Would you go to Ayesha's new restaurant?