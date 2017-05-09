See Kelly Rowland's New Bomb-Ass Box Braids

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Kelly Rowland can do no wrong in our eyes. The mom and singer took to Snapchat yesterday to reveal a new look — box braids. Rowland has been rocking a short 'do for some time now, so this look is a big change. Come through summer hair.
On Snapchat, it can be seen that she has a few pink and purple braids in the mix as well. Are you feeling her new look?
(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for VH1)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS