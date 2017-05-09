BET Experience 2017!

See Kelly Rowland's New Bomb-Ass Box Braids

See Kelly Rowland's New Bomb-Ass Box Braids

New look, who dis?

Published Just now

Kelly Rowland can do no wrong in our eyes. The mom and singer took to Snapchat yesterday to reveal a new look — box braids. Rowland has been rocking a short 'do for some time now, so this look is a big change. Come through summer hair. 

#TSRHairDosAndDonts: #KellyRowland shows off these new box braids! Are we feeling the new 'do, #Roommates!?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

On Snapchat, it can be seen that she has a few pink and purple braids in the mix as well. Are you feeling her new look?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for VH1)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle