BET Experience 2017!

See the Spa That North West Made Herself

She told mom she was "chilling out."

Published 3 hours ago

Living life for North West is not easy people. The super famous spawn of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is constantly dogged by the paparazzi, bothered by her little brother, Saint, and has a full time job designing clothes for her parents.

Earlier today, Kim posted a photo of North, saying, "That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet... I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out."

"Chilling out" is right. We are so on board with North's philosophy. Most kids build forts, but this one builds herself a spa. Baby genius. 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

