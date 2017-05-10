See How Kim Kardashian Bribes North West to Model With Candy

North West is a precious commodity and she knows it. She works so hard! When Kim Kardashian wants her to wear a specific look, she's gotta pay just like everyone else.

Yesterday, about a week into the sales for Kids Supply, Kim's new children's line with Kanye, she admitted that North West had to be bribed to wear one of her now-signature iconic looks. See what she says below:

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑 A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on May 10, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Honestly, though, these outfits are so cute that we would bribe Kim to let us wear them. But you know...we're just fans, not the muse.

Written by BET Staff