BET Experience 2017!

See How Kim Kardashian Bribes North West to Model With Candy

See How Kim Kardashian Bribes North West to Model With Candy

Good thing she has to pay her in candy and not money.

Published 1 hour ago

North West is a precious commodity and she knows it. She works so hard! When Kim Kardashian wants her to wear a specific look, she's gotta pay just like everyone else. 

Yesterday, about a week into the sales for Kids Supply, Kim's new children's line with Kanye, she admitted that North West had to be bribed to wear one of her now-signature iconic looks. See what she says below:

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more 🍑

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Honestly, though, these outfits are so cute that we would bribe Kim to let us wear them. But you know...we're just fans, not the muse. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle