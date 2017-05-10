See Madonna's Adorable Twin Daughters Wearing Matching Outfits and Singing Nicki Minaj

What’s cuter than 4-year-old twin girls in matching onsies? 4-year-old twin girls in matching onsies dancing and singing to Nicki Minaj. Madonna’s newest additions to her family, Malawian twins Stella and Esther, had some fun performing the rapper’s infamous anthem “Anaconda” while their superstar mama recorded the show for her Instagram followers. You can hear Madonna giggling in the background as her adopted daughters danced and sang around the bathroom.

Perhaps their choice of song wasn’t the most age-appropriate tune to sing along to, but luckily they got their kicks just repeatedly chanting the line, “Oh my gosh, look at her butt.” We’re sure commenters will have a lot to say, but we're pretty positive Nicki Minaj is somewhere gushing over their bathroom performance. At the very least, Madonna might some background dancers on her hands for her next gig.

See Stella and Esther’s performance below.