BET Experience 2017!

See Madonna's Adorable Twin Daughters Wearing Matching Outfits and Singing Nicki Minaj

See Madonna's Adorable Twin Daughters Wearing Matching Outfits and Singing Nicki Minaj

"Where did you learn that?"

Published 58 minutes ago

What’s cuter than 4-year-old twin girls in matching onsies? 4-year-old twin girls in matching onsies dancing and singing to Nicki Minaj. Madonna’s newest additions to her family, Malawian twins Stella and Esther, had some fun performing the rapper’s infamous anthem “Anaconda” while their superstar mama recorded the show for her Instagram followers. You can hear Madonna giggling in the background as her adopted daughters danced and sang around the bathroom.

Perhaps their choice of song wasn’t the most age-appropriate tune to sing along to, but luckily they got their kicks just repeatedly chanting the line, “Oh my gosh, look at her butt.” We’re sure commenters will have a lot to say, but we're pretty positive Nicki Minaj is somewhere gushing over their bathroom performance. At the very least, Madonna might some background dancers on her hands for her next gig.

See Stella and Esther’s performance below.

Bathroom lessons! So many things to learn about American Culture! 😂📚🤡

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Next Level 🤡♥️

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

And can we just say, these headbands are to die for. 

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Madonna via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle