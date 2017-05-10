Solange Confesses Her $4 Beauty Secret

It's no secret that the Knowles sisters are our beauty girls for many reasons. Solange, who prides herself on a more toned-down and artistic aesthetic than her big sis, is more what we would do for our day to day. Plus, we're not going to lie, we've tried and failed at recreating a Bey look more times than we are comfortable admitting.

The A Seat at the Table singer recently confessed to her two beauty mainstays, and we were super relieved to know that it won't cost an arm, leg and a first class fare to Dubai to get.