Solange Confesses Her $4 Beauty Secret

It's no secret that the Knowles sisters are our beauty girls for many reasons. Solange, who prides herself on a more toned-down and artistic aesthetic than her big sis, is more what we would do for our day to day. Plus, we're not going to lie, we've tried and failed at recreating a Bey look more times than we are comfortable admitting.
The A Seat at the Table singer recently confessed to her two beauty mainstays, and we were super relieved to know that it won't cost an arm, leg and a first class fare to Dubai to get.
When asked about her secret weapons, she enthusiastically told stylecaster.com, "Vaseline! I put it everywhere. On the eyelids, on the lips, as a moisturizer, knees and elbows. I put it everywhere."
Believe it or not, she is just as easy going when it comes to hair.
"Right now I'm super low-maintenance with my hair," she said. "Since I moved to New Orleans, I've started to just let my hair do what it does and when I'm performing, I get a lot more experimental. But when I'm at home in the creative process, it's coconut oil or nothing, if that."
We love a minimal product skew. It really makes life so much easier. Now excuse us while we sprint to the drug store.
(Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)
