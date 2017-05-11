See Missy Elliott Looking Hot AF on the Cover of ELLE Magazine

We thought it'd be impossible for someone to be more excited than us about Missy Elliott 's new Elle cover, but it appears we've been usurped by Marc Jacobs . The fashion designer was, in fact, so hyped about Missy's June cover that he leaked the whole damn thing before it was gucci to do so. Whoops!

Yesterday, Marc took to the 'gram to share a pic of Missy outfitted in his designs a full 24 hours before Elle acknowledged or shared anything regarding the cover on its socials.

Missy stuns in head-to-toe designs from Mr. Marc's most recent collection, which was inspired by the documentary Hip-Hop Evolution. Though Jacobs has had a checkered past with appropriation, namely Loc-gate of Fall 2016, at least the casting in the show's presentation was one of NYFW's most diverse.

We can't wait to see the rest of the images, but for now, shout out to Marc for giving us a (likely accidental) sneak peek.