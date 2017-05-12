I Chopped Off All My Hair and Went Platinum Blonde Thanks to Zoe Kravitz

I’ve thought about cutting my hair short for a while, probably too long. I’ve done almost everything under the sun to my hair and while I’ve gone short, I’ve never gone pixie short. And to top it off, being the Marilyn Monroe fan that I am, I’ve been itching to go platinum blonde. When the platinum pixie trend hit Hollywood this year, it seemed like all the stars aligned because I’d been sporting boring limp brown locks for far too long and was finally ready to take the plunge and go for the big chop/bold dye job. So I signed myself up for the Zoe Kravitz treatment at the best place I knew in the NYC area to do such a daring cut, The Salon by Ursula Stephen . The salon is run by hair stylist to the stars Ursula Stephen , who is responsible for the coifs of everyone from Rihanna to, most recently, Serena Williams's slicked-back MET Gala hair .

Let’s just recap a second so you can fully understand the hair transformation that I was about to undergo. My hair was a muddy brown color that was a mix of dyed, fried shades of chestnut with slightly darker virgin roots and fell just below my boobs. I booked my appointment with one of the salon’s top stylists, Ashante Terry, who specializes in short cuts, and then I pranced on in on Cinco de Mayo and went Cinco de Chop-o. First, everything that everyone says about undergoing ‘The Big Chop’ is true. As soon as Ashante took her shears and started snipping away, I immediately felt a sense of lightness — physically, emotionally and spiritually. There’s something about literally getting rid of the stuff weighing you down that translates so symbolically. So I took one last look at those long strands lying dead on the floor and then looked up into the mirror at my fresh new cut. I was proud.

That was the last glimpse I had of my brunette pixie because my journey to the platinum promised land ensued. Some bleach and 30 minutes or so later under the dryer got me to a bright yellowish shade. Then came the toner worked in with a lovely head massage as I actually watched my yellow fade into the nice, cool platinum blonde of my dreams. Toner is apparently the key to nailing this whole platinum thing. Then it was time to style my new head of hair. My pixie had a little more length than Zoe’s because I had an idea in mind for a hairstyle that screamed old Hollywood glam. I skipped the blowout because I figured a transformation as major as this deserved a big finish — finger waves!