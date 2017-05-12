See the Photo That the Internet Thinks Is Proof of Kylie's Cosmetic Procedures

Kylie Jenner , never one to tone things down in the name of minimizing attention, may have revealed that she's received more procedures, according to internet sleuths. The evidence in question? A choice caption, describing a photo from a new magazine shoot, as seen below: "Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Being a celebrity, it would seem, is somewhat similar to being a Barbie doll. There are constant outfit changes for appearances, a never-ending carousel of new hair looks to try, and, oh yeah — the fact that a lot of them are at least partly artificial .

Yes, this photoshoot for the new issue of Flaunt Magazine is clearly Barbie-themed, so that somewhat explains the caption. But the sleuths are pointing to another detail in the photo as evidence: an alleged scar. It can be seen on Miss Kylie's breast that there is a shadow or something, but we're not convinced. I mean, her chest does look completely different from 2016, as evidenced in this old 'gram of hers, but a surgery scar in that area? Now, that's just messy. Haven't y'all watched as many episodes of Nip/Tuck as us? The two most common methods of breast augmentation begin with incisions either in the nipple or under the armpit for aesthetic purposes. You know if Kylie actually got her breasts done, that Calabasas money would afford a decent surgeon.

So, even if she has had work, she'll probably never tell until KUWTK season 25 in the year 2026. Until then...this is all just merely speculation.