See Why Lil Uzi Vert Is Getting Dogged for This Outfit

We already know Lil Uzi Vert doesn't mind making statements with his style, as we saw with how he made his Marilyn Manson obsession real recently. But when the internet caught wind of his latest fashion statement, let’s just say it was not a crowd pleaser.

We know that typically the masses aren't super supportive of “flamboyant" style but they really were not feeling Uzi's look. The destroyed shirt and Goyard bag didn’t blow over too well, but let's point how how unbothered Uzi is because fashion and hip-hop go together like peanut butter and jelly. Besides the haters, supporters actually pointed out that he was honoring the style legacy of greats that came before him.