See Why Lil Uzi Vert Is Getting Dogged for This Outfit

It's called fashion...look it up.

Published 1 hour ago

We already know Lil Uzi Vert doesn't mind making statements with his style, as we saw with how he made his Marilyn Manson obsession real recently. But when the internet caught wind of his latest fashion statement, let’s just say it was not a crowd pleaser.

We know that typically the masses aren't super supportive of “flamboyant" style but they really were not feeling Uzi's look. The destroyed shirt and Goyard bag didn’t blow over too well, but let's point how how unbothered Uzi is because fashion and hip-hop go together like peanut butter and jelly. Besides the haters, supporters actually pointed out that he was honoring the style legacy of greats that came before him. 

#2Pac #LilUziVert

A post shared by iNCREASE THE PEACE (@enlightenedprophets) on

Here are some of our favorite reactions:

Why they do #LilUziVert like that 😶😱⚰️ #WSHH

A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on

Some people assumed that it might be a Mother's Day tribute:

They wildin 😂😂 #happymothersday #mothersday #asaprocky #liluzivert #LilUzi #youngthug #youngjoc

A post shared by Kollege Kidd (@kollegekidd) on

He even got a YouTube special!

Well, Lil Uzi is killing it on tour with The Weeknd and if you know anything about fashion, you know none of this stuff is cheap. Look at his bag! He is definitely getting paid well! Just saying.

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

