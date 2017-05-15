See What Charlamagne Tha God's Serious Skincare Routine Includes

With summer fast-approaching, there's no better time than the present to pick up some new tips for your best skin ever. Luckily our boy Charlamagne just spilled the tea on his skin care regimen, and its chock-full of tricks to get you glowing.

Charlamagne did not always have the glow going on. But with the help of his dermatologist, Dr. Natasha Sandy, he's taken his skin game to a whole 'nother level. The most important takeaway from their work together is the need for sunscreen.

A lack of sun protection can lead to hyperpigmentation, something that Charlamagne has been working to reverse on the quest to his best skin ever. Use a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 to ensure protection from the elements. Hyperpigmentation can also occur due to topical products, bad diet/lifestyle or even a pre-existing skin disease, according to Dr. Sandy, but sunscreen surely can't hurt in working to combat it. If you are noticing that sunscreen isn't helping much, explore the other reasons for hyperpigmentation to get to the bottom of your skin's troubles.

Dr. Sandy's go-to products on a budget are as follows: Cetaphil, Witch Hazel, Dr. Natasha Sandy acne pads and Cerave moisturizer, with an emphasis on weekly exfoliation. For acne woes, she suggests cutting down on sugar and adding supplements such as turmeric and folic acids. She also confirms that Charlamagne is not bleaching.

Welp, there you have it, folks. Most of this advice just requires lifestyle changes in order to see an effect. Follow them, and you'll have summer-ready skin ASAP. After all, the beach is gonna get whatever body you give it...but your skincare, however, is always something you can improve upon.