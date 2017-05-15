See the Man Who Stole Rihanna's Gucci Coachella Look

The magic of Rihanna's style continues to enchant us all. Her now famous Coachella Gucci style moment may be a new trend that seemed to have gone challenged... until now.

When talking about Rihanna’s iconic style, she is usually in a category by herself because no one can really do it like her, but see what happened when this man replicated a Rihanna look head to toe. Over the weekend, an LA-based celeb stylist by the name of Deno, “stole” her Coachella look and not just the off the shoulder tank, the full crystal suit as well. He added his version of short shorts and a Gucci head band!



He even had the audacity to ask the internet, "Who wore it best?"