See Zoë Kravitz's Newest Photo Spread Where She Talks About Embracing Her Black Identity

Zoë Kravitz is a style icon. It really should come as no surprise, considering that both of her parents are also iconic in their own right. The 28-year-old’s unique style saga continues with her latest cover for the June 2017 issue of Allure Magazine.

Dressed in designer brands including a Gucci, Dior and a tulle dress by Simone Rocha, the actress flexed her fashion muscles, accented with platinum blonde braids that complement her style. As we know, though, Zoe recently went through a major hair change that inspired one of our own editors to do the same. “The platinum’s fun. It’s work. But it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ll stick with it as long as I can.”

When it comes to fashion, she is all “contrasts, contradiction,” she tells the magazine. She is not about overthinking anything and that is why everyone loves her style: “I think too much of anything doesn’t work — like if everything you wear is expensive-looking, you look stale. And if everything you wear is ripped and falling apart, you look crazy. I like when you can find a balance. I live in New York City. I walk around. I have to be comfortable. You don’t look cool or sexy if you’re uncomfortable; it’s not attractive.”

In the upcoming issue, the daughter of singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet shared with the magazine why she definitely identifies as Black: “I am definitely mixed. Both my parents are mixed. I have white family on both sides. The older I get, the more I experience life, I am identifying more and more with being black, and what that means — being more and more proud of that and feeling connected to my roots and my history,” she shares. “It’s been a really interesting journey because I was always one of the only black kids in any of my schools. I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be looked at as black. The white kids are always talking about your hair and making you feel weird. I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of myself. And now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black. It’s still ongoing, but a big shift has occurred. My dad especially has always been very connected to his history, and it’s important to him that I understand where I come from.”

We can absolutely see that Zoë is living her life to the fullest and we are happy to hear that she has embraced her #blackgirlmagic. Zoe is an exciting woman to watch and we know that what she plans in the future will be nothing less than excellent! What do you think of Zoe’s Allure looks?

Written by Tweety Elitou