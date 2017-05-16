BET Experience 2017!

See the $2K Wedding Dress Kim Zolciak Wore in the Ocean Before Going Topless

This former ATL real housewife took the plunge at her vow renewal ceremony.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak renewed her vows to husband of six years, Kroy Biermannin in a beachside ceremony in Turks and Caicos over the weekend. The couple and their six children (including Kim’s two oldest daughters from a previous marriage) had a mini photoshoot after the celebration where the “bride” showcased her voluminous $2,120 Leanne Marshall dress, but not for long.

Kim was in hurry to hit the water and didn’t bother removing the gown. Instead, she pulled down the top of the dress to her waist, letting only her hair cover up her “girls” while posing for more pics. Kroy, who was most likely the photographer behind this shot, wasn’t shy at all about his wife showing a lot more skin than most brides on their big day because he posted the pic on his Instagram yesterday and captioned it “My wife [heart face emoji].” Talk about making a splash!

See photos from their beachy nuptials below:

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

I'd go to the end of the earth for you ❤️

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Love, Happiness, Peace, And Joy. ❤ dress by @leannemarshallofficial

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

First for everything!! ❤️ dress by @leannemarshallofficial photo credit: my hubby

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

