See the $2K Wedding Dress Kim Zolciak Wore in the Ocean Before Going Topless

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak renewed her vows to husband of six years, Kroy Biermannin in a beachside ceremony in Turks and Caicos over the weekend. The couple and their six children (including Kim’s two oldest daughters from a previous marriage) had a mini photoshoot after the celebration where the “bride” showcased her voluminous $2,120 Leanne Marshall dress, but not for long.

Kim was in hurry to hit the water and didn’t bother removing the gown. Instead, she pulled down the top of the dress to her waist, letting only her hair cover up her “girls” while posing for more pics. Kroy, who was most likely the photographer behind this shot, wasn’t shy at all about his wife showing a lot more skin than most brides on their big day because he posted the pic on his Instagram yesterday and captioned it “My wife [heart face emoji].” Talk about making a splash!

See photos from their beachy nuptials below: