See the Adorable Moment This Little Girl Assumed This Prom-Goer Was a Princess

In a time when racism is still a constant topic and unity is not exactly promised, this viral prom video is giving us all the feels.

Dressed in a beautiful, princess-style gown, 17-year-old Kwani Taylor and her date went to a North Carolina garden to take photos before the prom. While taking keepsake images, a 4-year-old girl walking by with her family, mistook Kwani to be a REAL princess, and Kwani’s response to the little tyke earned her “princess for the day” in our books!

“She saw Kwani and said, ‘There’s a princess over there,'” the girl’s mother told WCNC. “We didn’t want to interrupt so we waited until a good moment and she just ran up and was enamored.”

The moment, which was actually caught on camera, has already accumulated over 5 million views and is still rapidly growing.