Paris Jackson Is Posing Nude Because She Thinks Her Body Is Beautiful

Paris Jackson's star continues to rise. Its latest destination? The music issue of Teen Vogue . Curiously, however, Jackson has no plans to release music to the public anytime soon, according to her cover story , so we're not clear on why she's part of the music issue. But we digress.

Jackson was photographed by fashion industry heavy hitter (and former YSL creative director) Hedi Slimane for this issue, so it's kind of a big deal. The interview for the cover story was conducted entirely via text message, which is cheeky and fun. The discussion centers mostly around Jackson's interests in activism and social justice. And she's woke as hell, might we add.

When asked what's on her mind right now in terms of pressing social issues, she cites the current disaster in Venezuela that has caused the average citizen to lose, on average, 19 pounds this past year due to extreme food shortages. We've come to expect such wokeness from Jackson, as she frequently takes to Instagram to voice matters pertaining to activism. Just this week, she opined on the importance of nudity as a way to connect to oneself and the earth, noting that she practices this by way of nude gardening.