Paris Jackson Is Posing Nude Because She Thinks Her Body Is Beautiful

And she scored a Teen Vogue cover in the process.

Published 1 hour ago

Paris Jackson's star continues to rise. Its latest destination? The music issue of Teen Vogue. Curiously, however, Jackson has no plans to release music to the public anytime soon, according to her cover story, so we're not clear on why she's part of the music issue. But we digress.

Jackson was photographed by fashion industry heavy hitter (and former YSL creative director) Hedi Slimane for this issue, so it's kind of a big deal. The interview for the cover story was conducted entirely via text message, which is cheeky and fun. The discussion centers mostly around Jackson's interests in activism and social justice. And she's woke as hell, might we add.

When asked what's on her mind right now in terms of pressing social issues, she cites the current disaster in Venezuela that has caused the average citizen to lose, on average, 19 pounds this past year due to extreme food shortages. We've come to expect such wokeness from Jackson, as she frequently takes to Instagram to voice matters pertaining to activism. Just this week, she opined on the importance of nudity as a way to connect to oneself and the earth, noting that she practices this by way of nude gardening. 

i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

And although she writes music, she declares she's only interested in modeling and acting in the public sphere, for now. With her pop royalty pedigree, however, it wouldn't shock us if she made an attempt to switch professions in the future, especially since she called music her "number-one favorite form of expression" in this interview. 

Read the story in its entirety here.

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

