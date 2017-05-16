See Why Romphims, Men in Rompers, Have Lit Up Twitter

A few weeks ago, the internet ripped into Cam Newton for his Coachella look, which many assumed was a romper but it was ACTUALLY shorts and a matching top in the same print.

Cam Newton really out here in a romper, man pic.twitter.com/xMPMIqTi2t — Jorge Jetson's Boss™ (@UnoCincoUno) April 15, 2017

Well it looks like Newton is having the last laugh because yesterday, romphims, aka male rompers, sprouted up on the internet. A Kickstarter to get funding to get the brand off the ground had people in a frenzy yesterday. Issa trend. Just kidding. It seems like most people hate the idea. Here's what Black Twitter had to say:

Me and Bae in our matching rompers at your BBQ pic.twitter.com/AXxb4KFyjY — Nigglypuff (@TickleMeHellNo) May 16, 2017 Me: "Aye green romper! Smile, king! It's too nice out here to be angry."



Him: pic.twitter.com/oxgQfE0ksU — Faithful Black Woman (@A_Pretty_ChemE) May 16, 2017

Seems like men who are taking fashion risks are having a tough week. Over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert caught a lot of hate for an alternative look that he wore on tour featuring a destroyed sweater and a Goyard, er, purse. Meanwhile, even if romphims don't happen, Cam Newton really does seem to be a trendsetter because Young Dro followed suit literally and rocked an almost identical look.

Young Dro looking like a hidden Character trapped inside a tropical Skittles bag pic.twitter.com/tUbMYMpXP9 — Justin (@VintageSoul92) May 16, 2017

Looks like Dro wasn't here for people criticizing his looks because he's now private on Instagram. But hey, it's not all bad! Some people are loving it.

Nobody can tell me Young Dro didn't pull off this romper. He looks CLEAN. pic.twitter.com/GDC5j1Gxsj — Wanna (@WannasWorld) May 16, 2017

But for the majority of dudes, it doesn't look like the romphim will catch wind. Yeah, we think that's probably for the best.

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here" pic.twitter.com/PCUsyXQaeD — Slim (@Humble_Slim) May 16, 2017

Written by Danielle Prescod