See Why Romphims, Men in Rompers, Have Lit Up Twitter

A few weeks ago, the internet ripped into Cam Newton for his Coachella look, which many assumed was a romper but it was ACTUALLY shorts and a matching top in the same print.
Well it looks like Newton is having the last laugh because yesterday, romphims, aka male rompers, sprouted up on the internet. A Kickstarter to get funding to get the brand off the ground had people in a frenzy yesterday. Issa trend.
Just kidding. It seems like most people hate the idea. Here's what Black Twitter had to say:
Seems like men who are taking fashion risks are having a tough week. Over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert caught a lot of hate for an alternative look that he wore on tour featuring a destroyed sweater and a Goyard, er, purse.
Meanwhile, even if romphims don't happen, Cam Newton really does seem to be a trendsetter because Young Dro followed suit literally and rocked an almost identical look.
Looks like Dro wasn't here for people criticizing his looks because he's now private on Instagram. But hey, it's not all bad! Some people are loving it.
But for the majority of dudes, it doesn't look like the romphim will catch wind. Yeah, we think that's probably for the best.
(Photo: Young Dro via Instagram)
