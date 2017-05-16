OK, Ariane Andrew: Let's Talk About Why You Won't Date Black Men

If you've been anywhere on the internet in the past 24 hours, then you must know that former WWE fighter Ariane Andrew found herself in some trouble after her comments to TMZ were released and she was caught on camera saying she doesn't date Black men and prefers white guys because mixed-race couples make "cute babies."

She later sent a clapback video to TMZ where she stated, "Just to clarify, I've dated Black guys in the past, but just like anybody, we all have preferences." She adds, "It wasn't meant to be derogatory, I'm a Black woman."

She then continued to defend her preferences and stated she may date a Black man or a man of color in the future because “at the end of the day, looks are skin deep and what I think is beautiful may be different than what you think is beautiful, but we all bring something unique to the table.”

OK, now you’re that you're all caught up, let's get to it.

Here’s the thing: what she's saying may not be "racist" because yes, she has the right to have her own preferences to the kind of men SHE dates. But she's missing the point of what has many in an outrage. The main problem is her statement: "A little vanilla and a little chocolate, they make cute babies."

That statement is what has many heated. Need receipts?