See What Kylie Jenner's $125K a Month Rental Home Looks Like

We kan't keep up with all of her properties.

Published 1 hour ago

Ah, the life of Kylie. Miss Jenner has taken up residence in a new Beverly Hills rental while she awaits renovations on her Hidden Hills home. And the new piece of real estate doesn't suck, might we add. Her new rental has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a putting green and is built into a cliff. Casual, no?

This property is currently on the market for $35 million and she's paying $125,000 a month while she's there. Only the best for the cosmetics queen! The lobby's black-and-white tiles have some serious Kris Jenner vibes, so perhaps Kylie feels right at home. As of now, this is the FOURTH property that Kylie is affiliated with. Could she be the family's foremost house flipper? Watch out, Scott Disick!

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

