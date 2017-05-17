One for the Ladies: Paid Period Leave Is Actually Becoming a Thing

No, this is not fake news. Italy is becoming the first country in Europe to offer female workers paid menstrual leave. Women who suffer from dysmenorrhea, a condition that makes periods extremely painful will have three days of paid leave each month. Cramps can range from mild to severe, but anyone who has curled up in ball, popping Ibuprofen like Tic-Tacs knows that going into the office during that “time of the month” is not an ideal situation. Period pain can range from the pelvis or abdomen to back pain, diarrhea, and nausea.

While the proposal is being celebrated by many as a step in the right direction, some are arguing that if the law is passed, it may risk making workplace inequality worse. Supporters fear it may contribute to discrimination against women by employers, similar to maternity discrimination women are still faced with.