Solange Reveals How Terrified She Was to Be a Teen Mom

Solange serves major face on the latest cover of Teen Vogue . It's one of three covers on its music issue, the others being Chance the Rapper and Paris Jackson . Solo was photographed by the iconic Ryan McGinley in her newly adopted hometown, New Orleans. Most importantly, she wrote a letter to her teenage self in which she opens up about giving birth at 17 years old, Black female representation in the media, and her love for her mom, Tina. The letter is written entirely in lowercase, evoking bell hooks's style of poetic expression.

"seventeen will be the hardest year of your life. it will grow you up almost immediately. you will lose your best friend whom you love so much to gun violence in a single moment, and give birth to a new one within a year.

"you will be terrified, and it’s ok that you don’t know what the future holds. some people will count you out because of the decision you’ve made to bring another life into the world so young, but you made the decision out of love and will live with the decision in love," she writes.

Read the piece in its entirety here.