Tamera Mowry-Housley's Advice for Getting a Man Includes 'Don't Be Ratchet'

While some women are celebrating their autonomy and sexuality in more radicalized ways than ever before, it appears as though others feel the need to dig their heels in and favor more "traditional" values. Ayesha Curry has cited her preference for the latter, noting that she thinks its "hilarious" for women to expose their nipples in public. (We've explored her views on this before .) And now, from the desk of Tamera Mowry-Housley , we've got some more opinions regarding women's roles as mothers and wives. Allow us to break it down for you.

Tamera recently sat down with xoNecole, which resulted in an article with the description, "Motherhood is the CEO position you've been waiting for according to Tamera Mowry-Housley." It's apparent that Tamera had good intentions, but just this opening statement foreshadows the s**tstorm of opinions to come. We mean, think about it — do we ever hear people tell men that fatherhood is the most important job?

The article notes that Tamera lost her virginity at 29. Traditional media lauds women —especially famous women — that are said to be chaste. While this is never an expectation of men. In fact, by bringing it up AGAIN, it indicates that her chastity is of some value, and conversely, that deflowered women are somehow less than, essentially fools. Why would any adult woman want to be defined by such a puritanical currency? And frankly, it's an unrealistic ideal.

Another one of Tamera's tips is "don't be ratchet" because "Guys want someone who stands out from the crowd." How about, like...just being yourself? Tamera affirms that she doesn't think people should live together prior to marriage. While we're glad this worked for her, testing the waters with respect to living arrangements could be a determining factor in seeing if you and your partner can successfully cohabitate. After all, a lease can end relatively quickly, but a marriage certificate is way harder to rectify.