Beyoncé and Oprah Land on Forbes's Richest Self-Made Women List

Forbes Magazine is well-known for chronicling the lives of the rich and famous. The magazine has released its list of America's richest self-made women and Oprah and Beyoncé made the cut! Oprah tied for third place with an estimated net-worth of $2.9 billion. Three billi? Damn, Oprah, can you adopt us???

Oprah's net worth is thanks to her legendary career in the media industry, which just won't quit. After taking some time offscreen following the end of her talk show, Oprah will return to the silver screen on 60 Minutes this fall. She also is at the helm of O Magazine.

Beyoncé is 46 on the list with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Bey has been on this list since it started three years ago. Her Formation World tour raked in a whopping $250 million, which helped solidify her spot. But as we all know now, her combined net worth with husband Jay Z is actually past the billion mark.

We're excited to see two of our favorite ladies doing so well.

Congrats to all the self-made women on the list!