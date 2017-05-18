This Is the Reason J.Lo Has Perfect Nails

J.Lo's manicurist, Tom Bachik, revealed a surprising fact about her nail maintenance. Drum roll, please... she uses press on nails ! Kinda crazy, no? It might be time to reconsider the middle school favorite, folks.

At age 47, Jennifer Lopez is still someone who immediately comes to mind when you think of the word "flawless." (Along with Bey, of course.) While it may be difficult to emulate her ~glow~ completely , there is a part of her look that's completely attainable: her nails.

Something unique to press-ons is that they can be designed prior to application, which saves precious time we're sure J.Lo needs to allocate elsewhere. When it comes to a nuanced take on press-ons, the key is in customizing them for their intended user. "The first thing to do is to properly size each tip. Some of the nicer press-on sets come with more options. That way you can get a better fit on your nails," Bachik says. "If your cuticles aren’t as square as the tip, you can go in and file down the corners of the press-ons."

For ensured longevity, because losing a press-on during the night is not a good look, Bachik suggests using a nail glue with a thick viscosity or double-sided adhesive strips.

Seems sus, TBH but if J.Lo is down, then so are we.