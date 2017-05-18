See Kylie Jenner's Very Sexy $35 Dress

Kylie Jenner hit the ‘Gram earlier today to show off her curves in a bodycon grey dress. Usually decked in designer threads like Balmain, or her own KYLIE apparel line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star opted for this $35 look from online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

If you’ve ever coveted anything in Kylie’s closet but haven’t been able to afford the extravagant price tags, here’s your opportunity to scoop up her exact ensemble. We suggest you do so before it’s too late, because like everything Kylie related, this dress is bound to sell out. And how often will can you say you played twinsies with a Jenner?