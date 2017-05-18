Pregnancy Hiding and Snapback Queen Zoe Saldana Doesn't Believe in 'Cheat Days' or Diets

Zoe Saldana covers Shape magazine’s June 2017 issue in a punchy blue ensemble that reveals just a sliver of her abs, but the definition is still every bit noticeable. So what’s the actress’s secret to such a fit physique? Zoe, who is a mom to three boys (twins Bowie and Cy are 2, and infant Zen), doesn’t do diets or cheat days. That's not usually the norm in Hollywood. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star opened up to Shape about her whole health philosophy including her workouts and eating habits.

On exercise…

"Between travel, meetings, and shoots, schedules are rough for me. I try to work out three times a week, but I don’t believe in getting on one machine for 30 minutes. If I do a lot of cardio, it usually just means I’ll be dragging my feet for the rest of the day. And when I’m shooting, I really don’t like to be strict with my workout, since I’m already putting in 16-hour days. So I do 20-minute intervals either at the gym or at home, where I run in place for 30 seconds, then do squats, then carry a heavy medicine ball a few times in a row until I get my heart rate up."

On not losing control…

"I can’t work out regularly, so I compensate by eating a lot healthier than I might otherwise. Once you have relatively healthy eating habits, your workout can become playing with your kids, strolling around the neighborhood, playing airplane, or just changing diapers."

On diets…

"I don’t believe in cheat days because I don’t believe in diets. I try not to deprive my body of anything, because the moment I have just salads and protein for a few days, I crave carbs. But when I eat everything in balance, I think less about food and more about everything else. It’s about eating to live, not living to eat."

