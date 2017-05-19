Mercury in Retrograde Is Officially Sabotaging Your Dating Life

Are you one of those people that when the stars are not aligned, neither are your matches? Well, Mercury was just in retrograde and could be to blame for your lack of a cosmic love connection. For those of you not familiar with that astrological reference, Mercury being in retrograde basically means the planetary cosmos have an evil plot to make your life go crazy and everything that can go wrong will. While this is a serious bummer, the good news is that right now is the “shadow period” of reflection (the two week period post-retrograde), so now is a better time than ever to start swiping.

Popular dating app, Tinder saw 4 million matches during Mercury’s last retrograde (April 9 – May 3) — more than a 20 percent increase from the December retrograde! Some of the top cities where the stars aligned the most were New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

Here are some tips from Tinder’s Sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino on how to attract potential matches for the next time Mercury is in retrograde this summer so you can be on you're "A" game.