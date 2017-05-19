BET Experience 2017!

You're Welcome: Beauty Mecca Ulta Is Having a Huge Hair-care Sale

Take our money! Take ALL our money!

Good news for our ladies who love a good deal (so everyone, le duh): Ulta Beauty is having a MAJOR hair-care sale, bb's!

Yep, Ulta is hosting its Gorgeous Hair Event until June 3. A TON of its products will be 50 percent off — and the vast majority of the products cater specifically to WOC. Deals are available online and in store, so it's convenient no matter what. OK, so here's the deal with this long-ass sale (literally three weeks long): the items that are on sale change on the daily, BUT luckily they've got a little calendar going on (see here) which takes some of the guessing out of the equation and allows you to plan ahead. 

Today, this blow dryer, tons of Matrix products and all AG Hair products are all 50 percent off. 

TBH, we haven't seen a sale this comprehensive in a looong time. Will you be copping?

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: JackF/Getty Images)

