Keke Palmer Just One-Upped the Big Chop by Shaving her Whole Head

Taking to Twitter this weekend (May 19) the former Scream Queens actress shared a selfie of her freshly shaven head, adding the caption, "Haters will say it's photoshopped."

After hinting that she wanted to shave off all her hair for just about a year, Keke Palmer finally took the plunge!

Prior to rocking her new look as a bald beauty, the multi-talented entertainer's hair was past her shoulders, with this drastic transformation proving the actress was ready to go all in.

Last year, while attending the Black Women in Hollywood red carpet event, she shared that she has been toying with the idea of going fully bald, telling Essence, "I can definitely feel that coming on soon."

In the past, Palmer has sported a variety of hairstyles that further supported the notion she had been entertaining the idea of going bald for awhile, including wearing her hair with a shaved side fade with the rest long, as well as a pixie cut.

The 23-year-old also shared a heartwarming text exchange with her dad that further showcases how happy she is with her decision to shave her hair off.

"Lol, now better than Halle Berry!" her dad responded, reacting to his beautiful daughter's new look. "Remember you used to say you look better than her and I would give you the crazy look."

She posted a screenshot of the heartfelt exchange on Twitter with an equally adorable caption, writing, "The love is real."

Take a look at Keke Palmer's gorgeous new look, as well as see her beauty shining inside and out, in the posts below.