Diddy Used to Make Faith Evans Go to the Tanning Salon Every Other Day

While promoting her new album The King and I, Faith Evans gave a rather revealing interview with the New York Post that details her relationships with Biggie and Diddy.

Though Biggie and Faith were smitten enough to marry after just nine days of knowing one another, there was someone he feared introducing Faith to: his mother.

“He didn’t want me and his mother [Voletta Wallace] to meet,” Evans told The Post. “She probably thought I was some groupie! But my daughter Chyna [then a toddler, from a previous relationship] was around quite a bit, and she saw the love I had for her. And the fact that I was a church girl and believe in the difference between right and wrong helped, too.”

Faith also mentions her physical attributes being sized up by Diddy, who at that time went by his former moniker Puffy.

"Oh yeah. Puffy’s always had high standards. Very early in my career, Puff used to walk me to the tanning salon every other day because I was pale and he wanted to tan me up!" she said. "And he told me he wanted me to walk out of the house and look glamorous all the time."

Crazy to learn about this problematic behavior decades later. Tanning salons are known to be a danger for one's health, and skin cancer is more prevalent than ever before. Can you imagine fake baking every OTHER day? As a Black woman no less? (Not to mention a male urging you to do so.) Yikes.

The King and I, featuring duets between Faith and Biggie, is available now.