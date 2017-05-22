See Prince Michael Jackson Wearing His Dad's Necklace at the BBMAs

Red carpets are typically chock-full of celebs wearing borrowed jewelry. For Prince Michael Jackson , last night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, a family heirloom added all the more allure to his look. Prince wore his late father's necklace to the event, where he presented an award.

"It’s an honor to be here," he said last night. "I’m proud of the success my father created on his own. It’s inspiring to me." Jackson, who is 20 years old, is both a student at Loyola Marymount University and head of Heal L.A., a charity organization that fights child abuse, homelessness and hunger.

The necklace is not the only family tie he wore last night. Another piece of more permanent art in the form of a tattoo bonds him to his sister, Paris. They each have half of a yin-yang symbol on their ankles, as seen below.