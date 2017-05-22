BET Experience 2017!

See Prince Michael Jackson Wearing His Dad's Necklace at the BBMAs

Good style runs in the family.

Published 57 minutes ago

Red carpets are typically chock-full of celebs wearing borrowed jewelry. For Prince Michael Jackson, last night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, a family heirloom added all the more allure to his look. Prince wore his late father's necklace to the event, where he presented an award.

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"It’s an honor to be here," he said last night. "I’m proud of the success my father created on his own. It’s inspiring to me." Jackson, who is 20 years old, is both a student at Loyola Marymount University and head of Heal L.A., a charity organization that fights child abuse, homelessness and hunger. 

The necklace is not the only family tie he wore last night. Another piece of more permanent art in the form of a tattoo bonds him to his sister, Paris. They each have half of a yin-yang symbol on their ankles, as seen below.

/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

The family that bonds together stays together!

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

