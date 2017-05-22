Michelle Obama Is Letting Her Hair Fly Free in Italy

Are you experiencing Obama withdrawal? Us too.

Well, here’s the latest on what Barack and Michelle Obama have been up to post-presidency. The former first couple are vacationing, once again. This time they're living out their wildest Italian dreams overseas. It looks like they’re staying at the picturesque five-star Borgo Finocchieto estate in Tuscany. And as far as activities, the former FLOTUS did some sightseeing in Montalcino, Italy (fashionably dressed of course), while Barack was spotted playing a round of golf at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

Their Italian adventure isn’t coming to a close just yet either, the Obamas have plans to meet with Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister, and get some R&R in with stops at Florence and Siena. Ever since the Obamas left the White House in January, they’ve been giving us major wanderlust envy with trips to Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, NYC and Tahiti. Must be nice!